Dining Spotlight — Bubble Trouble

David Hsieh of Bubble Trouble on West Shawnee Bypass talks about opening a new place during the pandemic.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Right now, probably the fruit slushes."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We're the only place that really sells the traditionally boba teas. What we really concentrate on is variations of boba teas."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Most kids like our sprite toppers."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"I went to school at Tulane in New Orleans, so that's why beignets is on the menu."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We're really a post-COVID happening. We used to own another restaurant, but because of COVID, we had to look for another alternative form. So we're like a COVID-19 survivor."
LOCATION: 811 W. Shawnee Bypass.
OWNER: David Hsieh.
HOURS: 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: $2.25-$9.50.
ONLINE: Working on it.
PHONE: (918) 910-3028.
