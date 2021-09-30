Dining Spotlight — Chaney's Pizza

Becky Burns of Chaney's Pizza talks about the restaurant and its offerings.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The meat lovers pizza and cheez stix."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Customer service and quality food products."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Bacon jalapeño cheez stix."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Homemade cinnamon sticks with cream cheese icing."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"All employees are family."
LOCATION: 119 Oak Ave., Eufaula.
OWNER/MANAGER: Becky Burns.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday; closed Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: $4-$11.
SERVICES: Dine-in, curb-side pickup.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/Chaneys-Pizza-2660686164001355; https://slicelife.com/restaurants/ok/eufaula/74432/chaney-s-pizza/menu.
PHONE: (918) 689-9899.
