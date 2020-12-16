Dining Spotlight — Country Folks Cafe

Micheal Lang, co-owner of Country Folks Cafe in Eufaula, talks about the menu items at the eatery.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The catfish sandwich."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We try to give you a tasty, filling meal with good ole quality customer service."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"A brunch burger."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Fried pies."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Everything is homemade, fresh to order."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 419446 Texanna Road, Eufaula, next to Twice the Ice.
OWNERS: Michael Lang and Ralph Johnson.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $2.50-$10.
SERVICES: Cafe.
ONLINE: Facebook, Google.
PHONE: (918) 4590-3524.
