Dining Spotlight — Country Folks Cafe

Micheal Lang, co-owner of Country Folks Cafe in Eufaula, says the catfish sandwich is one of the most popular items at the cafe.

Micheal Lang, co-owner of Country Folks Cafe in Eufaula, talks about the menu items at the eatery.

What's your most popular menu item?

"The catfish sandwich."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"We try to give you a tasty, filling meal with good ole quality customer service."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"A brunch burger."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?

"Fried pies."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"Everything is homemade, fresh to order."

LOCATION: 419446 Texanna Road, Eufaula, next to Twice the Ice.

OWNERS: Michael Lang and Ralph Johnson.

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

PRICE RANGE: $2.50-$10.

SERVICES: Cafe.

ONLINE: Facebook, Google.

PHONE: (918) 4590-3524.

