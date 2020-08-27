Dining Spotlight — Dawn's Place Cafe

Dawn Clendening, owner of Dawn’s Place Cafe in Eufaula, gives a brief highlight of the place.
What’s your most popular item?
“Our most popular breakfast item would have to be our awesome pancakes and lunch I would say our burgers are the best around.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We treat our customers like family so there is a “comfy” atmosphere and we have the best food around!!!”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“The Monte Cristo sandwich.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?”
“Reese’s pie and Chocolate Cheese pie.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“I owned this restaurant back in 2002 and still have the same employees now as I did then. We are all ‘family.’”
LOCATION: 1 1/4 miles east of U.S. 69 on Texanna Road in Eufaula.
OWNER: Dawn Clendening.
HOURS: 6 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Sunday .
PRICE RANGE: $4 to $15.
SERVICES: Family dining (dine in or carryout).
ONLINE: Facebook .
PHONE: (918) 617-0039.
