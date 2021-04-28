Dining Spotlight — Donna's Food Barn

Donna Spradlin, co-owner of Donna's Food Barn in Tahlequah, gives a brief synopsis of some of the menu items.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our homestyle burgers are probably the most popular item."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee/Tahlequah area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"The variety in our menu."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"We have great smoked brisket, grilled Philly Cheesesteak, Indian Tacos and much more!"
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We have fresh baked cobblers, hot apple turnovers and deep fried Oreos for dessert."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are north of town about 5 miles. My husband and I are owners."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 18457 W. Jones Road, Tahlequah.
OWNERS: Buddy and Donna Spradlin.
HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
PHONE (918) 207-5656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.