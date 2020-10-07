Dining Spotlight — El Jalapeno

Dana Gomez of El Jalapeno in Haskell talks about the dining experience of the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The American item is the 1/2 burger, and Mexican food is the Haymaker — your choice of chicken or steak on a bed of rice covered in white queso."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are a family operated restaurant, from the front of the house to the back. Myself and my sister Teena run the daily business."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"The Haymaker."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"At this time we do not offer online services, but we do have a Facebook page."
LOCATION: 400 N. Chickasaw Ave., Haskell.
OWNERS: Francisco and Lupe Duran.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: Moderate.
SERVICES: Dine-in and carry-out.
ONLINE: Facebook, El-Jalapeno-Mexican-Restaurant-622161254510404
PHONE: (918) 482-6868.
