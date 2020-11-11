Dining Spotlight — El Lago Mexican Restaurant

Abel Gonzalez of El Lago Mexican Restaurant in Gore gives readers a brief rundown of the establishment.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The most popular meal is definitely the Emily Special. It's the client's choice of chicken or steak grilled with a variety of vegetables on top of rice and smothered in cheese sauce."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"What distinguishes El Lago is that we are right by the lake, and we are the only restaurant with liquor licensing in this Gore area."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"One item new clients will enjoy is the Parrillada. Our biggest meal here, with basically a little bit of everything we have. Chicken, steak, pork, pork ribs, chorizo, and shrimp all laid in a big sizzling skillet with cooked veggies, served with rice and beans."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"For desserts we have classic sopapillas, fried ice cream and an all-time favorite, The Banana Chimichanga. Kids love it!"
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Most people don't know is that our restaurant's name translates to 'The Lake.'"
LOCATION: 504 S. Main St., Gore.
OWNER: Abel Gonzalez.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $8 to $15.
SERVICES: Mexican Restaurant.
ONLINE: ttps://www.facebook.com/ElLagoMexicanGrill/
PHONE: (918) 489-2009.
