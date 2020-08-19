Dining Spotlight — Foggy Bottom Kitchen

Phil Daugherty, manager of Foggy Bottom Kitchen in Hulbert, gives us a brief synopsis of the dining experience of the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"It is a toss-up between our Hobo Dinner and Cowboy Ribeye."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We distinguish ourselves from other restaurants by serving up made-from-scratch, homestyle meals at an affordable price that reminds you of good times with family coupled with exceptional service."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Chicken & Waffles…plain and simple if you try the Chicken & Waffles you will be hooked!"
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We specialize in a S’mores Brownie Skillet served in an authentic cast iron skillet."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"What people don’t realize is that you are soon to see us in many of the amazing state parks in Oklahoma including Roman Nose State Park, Lake Murray, Sequoyah State Park, Beaver’s Bend, and coming soon, Robbers Cave."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 19808 Park 10, Hulbert.
OWNERS: Brent Swadley and the Swadley’s Family.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $10-$12 average.
ONLINE: https://www.swadleys.com/foggy-bottom-kitchen
PHONE: (918) 772-2545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.