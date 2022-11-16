Dining Spotlight — Frank-N-Swine

In April of 2018, Frank-N-Swine was one of the first four eating establishments featured in the Muskogee Phoenix's Dining Spotlight, two of which are closed. We caught up with owner Frank Carter on Tuesday to see how things have progressed since his eatery opened in 2016.
What is your most popular item?
"It's still the pulled pork sandwich topped with cajun slaw, and the chili dogs."
Over the past four years, how has the place changed?
"Well not much really. I still have my loyal customers, and it seems like everyday a new customer comes in."
What's one item you know customers will love if they give it a try?
"The BBQ sundae…beans, potato salad and pulled pork, layered in a 20-ounce cup. It's topped with cajun slaw and our own barbecue sauce."
Tell us something fun or interesting about Frank-N-Swine that most people might not know about:
"Most places fry their hamburger meat for their chili. We boil it; makes it easier to pour the grease off it."
How were you able to keep everything going during the pandemic?
"It wasn't easy. A lot of places didn't make it, but my customers…I have to thank them."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 715 N. York St.
OWNER: Frank Carter.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $2.50 to $8.99.
DRESS: Casual.
ONLINE: Frank N Swine on Facebook — www.facebook.com/FrankNSwineMuskogee/
PHONE: (918) 910-5435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.