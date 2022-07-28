Dining Spotlight: Hangin 8 BBQ

Luwuanna Mathis talks a little about her barbecue place in Eufaula.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Probably our burnt ends."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Friendly staff, nice atmosphere. Our prices are not outrageous."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Fried deviled eggs."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Cowboy delight. It's a mixture of graham crackers, peanut butter, pudding and whipping cream topped with chocolate syrup and caramel."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Hangin 8 is a rodeo term for riding a bull for eight seconds."
LOCATION: 313 N. Front St., Eufaula.
OWNER/MANAGER: Luwuanna Mathis.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $$
SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 490-9088.
