Dining Spotlight: Hangin 8 BBQ

Luwuanna Mathis talks a little about her barbecue place in Eufaula.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Probably our burnt ends."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"Friendly staff, nice atmosphere. Our prices are not outrageous."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Fried deviled eggs."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?

"Cowboy delight. It's a mixture of graham crackers, peanut butter, pudding and whipping cream topped with chocolate syrup and caramel."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"Hangin 8 is a rodeo term for riding a bull for eight seconds."

LOCATION: 313 N. Front St., Eufaula.

OWNER/MANAGER: Luwuanna Mathis.

HOURS: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

PRICE RANGE: $$

SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 490-9088.

