Dining Spotlight — High Street Coffee

Stephanie Fadler, manager at High Street Coffee, talks about the unique menu at the restaurant.
What’s your most popular menu item?
“Caramel Macchiato.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We have waffles!! We serve waffles all day with a variety of waffle types, including protein waffles and gluten-free waffles, as well as a variety of toppings!”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“If you like sweet things, you have to try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte. If you aren’t that big on sweet coffee, our Cream Cold Brew is the perfect blend of smooth coffee and creamy goodness.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
“Waffles definitely count as breakfast, lunch AND dessert!”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“We love being a place where anyone and everyone can come in to relax and feel loved! Also, we go ALL IN for local decorating competitions. We have the best and most creative window decorations for Halloween and Christmas! We like to win!”
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 110 High St., Eufaula.
MANAGER: Stephanie Fadler.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $4-6 for a single specialty coffee or waffle.
SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out, curbside to-go.
ONLINE PRESENCE: Facebook - @HighStreetCoffee (Website in progress).
PHONE: (918) 707-5229.
