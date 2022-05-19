Dining Spotlight — Jonnie and Reo’s Mama Tig’s Wood-Fired Pizza

Bob and Janette Davis, co-owners of Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza in Eufaula, talk about Jonnie and Reo's Mama Tig's Wood-Fired Pizza in Muskogee.
What is the most popular item on the menu?
"Probably the Westbrook Supreme Pizza — ham, pepperoni, mushroom, bell pepper and onion."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What makes Mama Tig's different than other restaurants in the area?
"Everybody has their own tastes. We use quality products, but so do the others. We are family owned and operated, and each new place that opens is owned by someone that has worked their way up from another restaurant,"
Do you have desserts on the menu?
"We have gelato and cannolis. And we have dessert pizzas."
What is one item on the menu that people will fall in love with?
"Right now, I would say the calzones. Until the entire building is complete, we have a limited menu. Once the building is opened, the salads should be irresistible."
What is one interesting fact people might not know about Mama Tig's?
"My parents opened the first Mama Tig's in Lake George, Michigan, in 1974. Jonnie and Reo Rea will be the owners of the Muskogee restaurant, and we're looking at being in the building in June. Right now, it's just out of the truck in the parking lot."
LOCATION: 2516 Gulick St., Muskogee.
OWNERS: Jonnie and Reo Rea.
HOURS: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $$.
ONLINE: www.mamatigspizza.com
SERVICES: Drive-thru, carry out.
