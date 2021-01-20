Dining Spotlight — Katfish Kitchen

John Garrison of Katfish Kitchen in Tahlequah talks about the variety on the menu at the restaurant.
What are some popular menu items?
“Katfish Kitchen offers a wide variety of southern specialties for all ages: sirloin steaks, sandwiches, burgers, salads and several seafood options.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We take pride in serving our community and surrounding area for over 18 years, and we would love to meet you.”
What’s some items you know customers will love if they just give them a try?
“Fried or grilled catfish, fried or grilled chicken breast tenders, chicken fried steak.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“Come try our lunch and dinner specials,w you’ll love them — we will treat you like family, but come anyway.”
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Katfish Kitchen.
OWNERS: John and DeAnn Garrison.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
PRICES: $6.99-$17.99.
SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out and curbside.
ONLINE: Full menu on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/KatfishKitchenOK/
PHONE: (918) 453-2620.
