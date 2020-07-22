Dining Spotlight — L.A.K.e Country Diner

L.A.K.e Country Diner co-owner Tamara Bullard tells us a little about their menu.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Alligator basket & Chicken Fried steak dinner."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We keep it real. Real mashed potatoes, fresh fries, fresh onion rings."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Frog legs."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"I make everything in house."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"L.A.K.e stands for something.. Our grandkids. Logan, Aiden, and Kamery."
LOCATION: 16585 State Hwy. 9 E., Eufaula.
OWNERS: Tamara and LeRoy Bullard Jr.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; closed Wednesday.
PRICE RANGE: Under $20.
SERVICES: Full menu all day.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 452-2507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.