Dining Spotlight — L.A.K.e Country Diner

The chicken fried steak dinner, with mashed potatoes and green beans, is one of the most popular menu items at L.A.K.e Country Diner in Eufaula.

L.A.K.e Country Diner co-owner Tamara Bullard tells us a little about their menu.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Alligator basket & Chicken Fried steak dinner."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"We keep it real. Real mashed potatoes, fresh fries, fresh onion rings."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Frog legs."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?

"I make everything in house."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"L.A.K.e stands for something.. Our grandkids. Logan, Aiden, and Kamery."

LOCATION: 16585 State Hwy. 9 E., Eufaula.

OWNERS: Tamara and LeRoy Bullard Jr.

HOURS: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; closed Wednesday.

PRICE RANGE: Under $20.

SERVICES: Full menu all day.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 452-2507.

