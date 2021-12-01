Dining Spotlight — Last Stop

Tammy Kirkpatrick, co-owner of Last Stop Store in Checotah, talks about the uniqueness of the establishment.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our cookies and baked goods are definitely our most popular items. However, our homemade lunch specials are customer favorites, as well."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We pride ourselves on being different and unique. We try to constantly think outside of the box when it comes to all the food we make. We like to be fun and different and give our customers an experience unlike anywhere they’ve been before."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"I think a lot of people are hesitant to try our chocolate or bacon jalapeño gravies that we make for our biscuits and gravy. I think its just due to the fact that most people are used to just eating traditional gravy, so our unique twists on them is definitely a surprise to most customers."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We have numerous popular desserts and baked goods. However, our most popular would have to be our cookies, pies, pastries, cinnamon rolls, and cake balls."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We’re a family owned and operated business and opened our doors because we knew there was a need for quality food and fun and unique items in our area."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 417832 OK 150, Checotah.
OWNERS: Jeff and Tammy Kirkpatrick.
HOURS: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.
PRICE RANGE: $1.25 and up.
SERVICES: Special times of all kinds.
ONLINE: Facebook and Instagram.
PHONE: (918) 689-7299.
