Dining Spotlight — Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza

Bob and Janette Davis, co-owners of Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza in Eufaula give a brief history of their locations and their menu.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The Westbrook Supreme Pizza (ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions)."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We use only the freshest ingredients, and the recipes are family recipes from where my parents opened the original Mama Tig's in Lake George, Michigan, in the '70s."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Antipasto Salad. It is a salad built on a garlic bread crust (spring mix, pepperoni, ham, olives, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and onions)."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We have gelato, dessert pizzas and cannolis."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We do quite a bit of catering and specialize in Charcuterie Boards, Lasagna and Pizza."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION:, 123 Selmon Road, Eufaula, and Carlton Landing.
OWNERS: Bob and Janette Davis.
HOURS: Eufaula, Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Carlton Landing Thursdays 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $$
SERVICES: Catering, dine in, carry out.
ONLINE: mamatigspizza.com
PHONE: (918) 805-9448.
