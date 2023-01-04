Dining Spotlight — Maxine's Gastropub

Alex Reynolds, owner of Maxine's Gastropub, talks about the food, atmosphere and service at the downtown eatery.
WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR ITEM ON THE MENU?
"Maxine’s is famous for amazing Burgers and Fries. Our patties are handmade every morning and smashed on the grill. We use a cooking method that incorporates the flat and charbroil grills together that creates a unique flavor. The meat is started on the flat top and finished off on the char and served with a toasted brioche hamburger bun."
THERE IS A LOT OF COMPETITION FOR FOOD AND DINING IN THE MUSKOGEE AREA. WHAT MAKES MAXINE'S GASTROPUB DIFFERENT THAN OTHER RESTAURANTS IN THE AREA?
"All of our food is prepared fresh on site daily and made to order. Maxine’s is not a chain store and this allows us to interact with our customers on a more personal level. Customers become regulars, friends and extended family. We all work together to create a Downtown Destination Spot that we can bring our friends and family to enjoy. Maxine’s is the kind of place that you will see regulars jump up and assist staff on busy nights or off site at local events when we get in the weeds… we get so much love back from the community that it keeps us going and coming back for more."
DO YOU HAVE DESSERTS ON THE MENU?
"Cheesecake… everyone loves Maxine’s cheesecake, and we rotate through several different flavors."
WHAT IS THE ONE ITEM ON THE MENU THAT PEOPLE WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH?
"Maxine’s House Made Mac & Cheese. We do a loaded Mac & Cheese and a Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Mac & Cheese, and they are amazing."
WHAT IS ONE INTERESTING FACT PEOPLE MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT MAXINE'S GASTROPUB?
"Maxine’s is designed and built out of recycled materials from unique and historic buildings around Muskogee and the surrounding area. We have the old boardwalk sidewalks off the viaduct bridge, hangar windows from Tulsa International Airport. The main dining room features the dragon sconce lights from Casa Bonita, wood, tin and metal from old barns, buildings and salvage yards… come in for a burger and we will give you a private tour."
If you go
LOCATION: 116 and 120 N. Main St.
OWNER: Lakota Restaurant Group LLC /Alex Reynolds.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: Moderate $$$.
SERVICES: Dine-in, take-out, call-ins, curbside and DoorDash. We also have private dining rooms, event rooms, three patios, indoor and outdoor dining, full bar, corporate events, banquets and catering.
ONLINE: Facebook — www.facebook.com/maxinepourhaus
PHONE: (918) 682-0500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.