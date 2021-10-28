Dining Spotlight — Miranda's Cake Cafe

Miranda Goodwin, co-owner with her sister Jennifer Ward of Miranda's Cake Cafe in Wagoner, talks about the unique dining establishment.
What is your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular items would probably be our signature club sandwich and loaded potato soup."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Our secret is our unique waffled bread, family recipes, and friendly staff. The menu ranges from unique breakfast items, soups, sandwiches and salads to espresso and specialty drinks and a bakery case filled with baked goods and sweet treats."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"We have something for everyone, but we have recently added daily specials like chicken pot pie, twisted taco salad, and lasagna."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We specialize in delicious cupcakes, fun sweet treats, and grandma's pie as well as wedding cakes and fun cakes."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are a specialty cafe owned by two sisters and have amazing staff. We pride ourselves in treating our customers like family. Our bakery case is filled with fun goodies that bring the biggest smiles to kids' faces. Our espresso is fresh roasted and ground fresh with every drink. We cook everything on waffle irons. Our waffled items include breakfast burritos, breakfast bagels, french toast, a variety of sandwiches, and oh yeah...waffles. We are also a venue and offer lots of extra special items for gifts and parties. We love what we do and hope you do, too."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 105 S. Main St., Wagoner.
OWNERS: Miranda Goodwin and Jennifer Ward.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $3 and up.
ONLINE: Mirandascakecafe/Facebook.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.