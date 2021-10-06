Dining Spotlight — My Place BBQ Tahlequah

Destinie Hicks of My Place BBQ in Tahlequah tells us a little about the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our all-you-can-eat buffet is most popular. One reason is for the convenience as well as the delish variety of meats, sides and salad bar items. Our buffet is served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and all day Saturday."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"One thing is our family friendly environment and unique interior design; another is our buffet that includes most of our menu favorites."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our tri tip sandwich or dinner. Everyone who tries it loves it."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Our fresh baked cobbler of the day, made with extra love."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We have been family owned and operated since 1995."
LOCATION: 1403 S. Park Hill Road, Tahlequah.
OWNER: Kelly Downing.
HOURS: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SERVICES: Full menu and buffet/all-you-can-eat salad bar.
PHONE: (918) 456-5888.
