Dining Spotlight — Napoli's Italian Restaurant

Mergim Shala, manager of Napoli's Italian Restaurant in Tahlequah, talks about some of the nuances of the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular item is Lasagne and Chicken Alfredo."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"One item that customers would love it if they try is Mike Special."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We have a variety of desserts; one of the most popular desserts is Tiramisu."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Most of our customers can’t pronounce the name of the restaurant."
LOCATION: 901 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
OWNER: Mensur Pllana (Mike).
HOURS: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.
PRICE RANGE: $10-$15.
ONLINE: Ordering and also, we do delivery with Local Bytes and DoorDash.
PHONE: (918) 207-0870 or (918) 207-0871, we also offer free Wi-Fi.
