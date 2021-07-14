Dining Spotlight — Nikki's Sno Cones & Coneys

Nikki Addy of Nikki's Sno Cones & Coneys talks about her unique eatery in Haskell.
What's your most popular menu item?
"My most popular menu item is my Sno cone and chili cheese coney because that's what I'm all about Nikki's Sno Cones & Coneys."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"My establishment is simple: I have a walk up window, I serve Sno cones and coneys at a reasonable price, and on occasion I have a feature item on the menu like nachos or hot links, etc."
What's one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"If customers would try my coneys they would love them."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"I guess you could say sno cones are my dessert. I have over 30 flavors, with various specialty Sno cones with cream, whipped cream, chocolate, caramel and candied."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don't know:
"The fun and interesting part of my business is it's made to order, hot and fresh. It's fun to try any combination you can come up with. If I don't have it, I'll do my best to get it!"
LOCATION: 100 N Broadway, Haskell
OWNER: Nikki Addy
HOURS: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
PRICE RANGE: $1-$6.50
PHONE: (918) 845-1459
