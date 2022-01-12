Dining Spotlight — Pizza by Manooch

Manoochehr Hatami, owner of Pizza by Manooch in Tahlequah, talks about the unique cuisine at his restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Calzones filled with sausage, Canadian bacon, and cheese."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are a family owned business, and have prioritized remaining local to ensure our product and service is consistent. Our service is simple and to the point, without any fuss or frills."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Gyro sandwiches, they are another popular item."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Our only dessert is our secret menu item, baklava."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We make heart-shaped pizzas on theme for Valentine’s Day, per request."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 800 E. Downing St., Tahlequah.
OWNER: Manoochehr Hatami.
HOURS: open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., all days but Tuesday when open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $8-$22.
SERVICES: Drive-thru, pick-up and delivery only, no indoor seating.
ONLINE: No online ordering, find menu on Facebook @Pizza By Manooch
PHONE: (918) 456-4448, (918) 456-4449
