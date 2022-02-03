Dining Spotlight — Sallie's Cafe

Chelsie Packham talks about Sallie's Cafe in Checotah.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Chicken Fried Steak."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Definitely the 'at home' feeling. We have a lot of regulars, lots of conversation and friendly staff. And of course, quality diner food! All of our meat is local and hand breaded when fried."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Catfish or patty melt."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"All of our cooks are women."
LOCATION: 716 W. Gentry Ave., Checotah.
OWNER/MANAGER: Rick Sumner.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday-Monday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $7-$11.
SERVICES: Breakfast, lunch and dinner; event space.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/salliescafe/
PHONE: (918) 473-0500.
