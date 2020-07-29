Dining Spotlight — Sisters Farmhouse Cafe

Chicken Fried Steak, with mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, salad and a choice of homemade dessert, is one of the most popular items at Sisters Farmhouse Cafe in Porter.

Sharon Bratt talks about Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, a restaurant in Porter that offers homestyle cooking.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Most popular dish would either be the fish dinner or the chicken fried steak."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"We are family owned and run with homemade dishes."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Jalapeno chicken, hand breaded jalapeno slices with delicious chicken chunks."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?

"Coconut cream pie and cheesecake — varies day to day."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"It's owned by sisters Judy Hiebert and Sharon Bratt — both grew up in Porter."

LOCATION: 506 W. Elberta Ave., Porter.

OWNERS: Judy Hiebert and Sharon Bratt.

HOURS: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday.

SERVICES: Home-cooked meals and desserts.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 483-2233. 

