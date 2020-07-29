Dining Spotlight — Sisters Farmhouse Cafe

Sharon Bratt talks about Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, a restaurant in Porter that offers homestyle cooking.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Most popular dish would either be the fish dinner or the chicken fried steak."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are family owned and run with homemade dishes."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Jalapeno chicken, hand breaded jalapeno slices with delicious chicken chunks."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Coconut cream pie and cheesecake — varies day to day."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"It's owned by sisters Judy Hiebert and Sharon Bratt — both grew up in Porter."
LOCATION: 506 W. Elberta Ave., Porter.
OWNERS: Judy Hiebert and Sharon Bratt.
HOURS: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday.
SERVICES: Home-cooked meals and desserts.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 483-2233.
