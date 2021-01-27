Dining Spotlight — The Break

Bekah Pillow of The Break talks about the diversity of the menu at the eatery in the Depot District.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular menu item would have to be the caramel latte, hot or iced depending on the season, and our most popular food item is definitely our breakfast sandwich: sausage, egg, and cheese on a buttery, flaky croissant."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We want customers to step into our shop and fall in love with the entire experience; we strive to offer something that you can't find anywhere else in Muskogee, so when you leave, you are excited to come back."
What's one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"We have something for everyone here, but if I had to choose just one item, I would have to say that our quiche is pretty delicious."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Our danishes are fresh baked with a handmade glaze, and we also have a huge selection of different flavors for really fun frappes and flavored shakes, all topped with a handmade whipped cream."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don't know:
"Our building is over 100 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. We are excited to be a part of this up and coming historical area and are hoping to help revitalize the Depot District."
LOCATION: 310 S. Third St., in the historic Depot District.
OWNERS: Lex and Stefanie Katich, Brandon and Lauren Nickell.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: "We have something in every price range. Most of our coffees and food items are under $10, with a few exceptions."
SERVICES: "We are a coffee shop that offers Topeca, a specialty grade coffee. We also have food and a full bar."
ONLINE: www.thebreak918.com
PHONE: (918) 608-6008.
