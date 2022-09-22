Dining Spotlight — The Feedlot on Franklin

Erica Miller, co-owner of The Feedlot on Franklin in Haskell, gives a little insight into the Haskell restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Fried Catfish Dinner served with two sides and hushpuppies."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We served such fresh food, for instance, our mashed potatoes are made fresh daily with the skins on. All of our battered items are hand battered. Our breakfast is amazing, and everything we serve is made to order. As far as the dining experience, we want everyone to feel welcomed. We want every customer that comes in to feel as if they are eating grandma’s cooking and to feel like they are having a meal with their family."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our breakfast item “The Flex.” It is a hand-breaded chicken fried steak atop a split biscuit, topped with hash browns, scrambled eggs and smothered in white pepper gravy. So good!!!"
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"My Apple Dumplings, I take them to pie auctions often, and they bring hundreds of dollars. However, we do serve Whoa Nellie’s Cheesecake, and everyone loves those as well."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Almost everyone that works here is family!!"
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 206 E. Franklin St., Haskell.
OWNER/MANAGER: Joe and Erica Miller.
HOURS: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $1.99-$13.99.
SERVICES: Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
ONLINE: Will be up and running by Monday; Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083278115501
PHONE: (918) 482-4749.
