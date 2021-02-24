Autumn Chapman, co-owner of The Tracks in Fort Gibson, talks about different items available for breakfast and lunch.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The favorite menu item so far is The Tracks specialty coffee and homemade chicken salad sandwich."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Our hospitality and customer service paired with fresh in-house roasted coffee and fresh food will definitely be our highlights!"
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"One item to try is a cinnamon roll latte and Monte Cristo Sandwich (will be one of our daily specials) and our Italian cream sodas (sugar-free options available)."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Special desserts are baked fudge with ice cream, pecans and caramel sauce and our homemade fried mini pies."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are located on Southeast Railroad Street which used to be the main road through town, it’s where the train station was located. It used to be a two-story nightclub back in the day! We’ve heard some very interesting stories. Lol."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 118 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
OWNERS: Autumn and Curtis Chapman.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; also available for private parties — breakfast and lunch-daily specials plus menu items.
ONLINE: Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/thetrackscoffee/; drive-thru opening soon, call-in orders welcome.
PHONE: (918) 351-5147.
