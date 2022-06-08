Dining Spotlight — Zollie's Restaurant

Szabi Szabo, co-owner of Zollie's Restaurant on North York Street, talks about some of the changes coming to the restaurant.
What's the most popular item on the menu?
"It is still a steak. We serve a 14-16 ounce rib eye, then you got an 18-ounce T-bone, an 8-ounce filet and we'll probably going to do a New York strip or a K.C. strip."
What are some of the changes in store for your patrons?
"We've brought back some of the specials we used to have that are home-cooked and we'll be introducing some Hungarian dishes to our menu."
What's on the dessert menu?
"We have pies and cakes like carrot cake and German Chocolate cake, lemon meringue pie. It will change throughout the months."
What's an interesting fact people might not know about Zollie's?
"My dad had the restaurant from 1975 to about 1990. It was the Corral Drive-in, and then it was Frank's Big O Burger, then my mom took it over. She partnered with her brother Zollie and that's how it became Zollie's."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 1100 N. York St.
OWNER/MANAGER: Szabi and Dennis Szabo.
HOURS: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $$.
SERVICES: Dine-in.
PHONE: (918) 683-4690.
