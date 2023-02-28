Donations sought for Prom on a Penny

Prom season, like the Iceman, cometh. As well-meaning guardians and eager students descend upon dress shops to render them bare in search of the perfect formal fit, the campaigns and events class in the media studies program has begun preparation for its annual philanthropic event, Prom on a Penny.
Prom on a Penny began as a project for the capstone course and remains a mainstay event, providing local students with the opportunity to purchase prom apparel at an affordable price.
The proceeds of this event will go to this year’s chosen charity, Tigers ROAR, or Removing Obstacles Achieving Results, a Tahlequah Public Schools initiative. The goal of the Tigers ROAR program is to address the socio-economic challenges of students within the TPS district by ensuring access to mental health support, basic supplies and other necessities. Such efforts aim to eradicate the massive barriers that inhibit a student’s ability to succeed socially and academically.
Prom on a Penny co-leader, Brooklyn Larrison, Choctaw senior, believes that the Tigers ROAR program provides the Tahlequah community with much-needed support and is a fitting beneficiary of the event’s proceeds. In holding this event, Larrison seeks to bring awareness to the efforts of the program.
“I believe that the Tigers ROAR program is doing big things in the community and they do not get enough recognition,” Larrison said. “While Tahlequah is a thriving community in many aspects, there are still so many people here who struggle, and TPS is addressing these issues head-on. I am so honored that Prom on a Penny not only gets to provide opportunities to help people out with prom, but also that all our proceeds are going to another organization to help people meet their needs.”
Since Prom on a Penny’s inception, NSU media studies students have managed to provide middle and high school students the opportunity to enhance their prom or spring formal experience with inexpensive accoutrements. Media studies student and Prom on a Penny co-leader, Honor Sagebiel, Tulsa senior, said she believes the event’s philanthropic nature encourages students to continue the tradition of organizing the event.
“This event has meant so much to media studies students,” Sagebiel said. “We feel a need to keep this tradition going, not only to give students the prom experience I think every student should experience, but the money we do make goes to students that truly need the support and resources funded by this event.”
NSU alumna and former Prom on a Penny organizer, Jessica Treat, recalls how enriching the experience of organizing the event was. It brings up memories of her humble beginnings and is a reminder of the importance of positively impacting the community.
“The most rewarding part about being a part of Prom on a Penny was actually seeing the impact that affordable formal wear had on our local community,” Treat said. “My family didn’t have much growing up, and we even struggled to buy my own prom dress in high school. It meant everything to me to see young students at Prom on a Penny stress-free and with smiles on their faces when they found the attire they needed. I wish I could have had an opportunity like Prom on a Penny.”
Larrison said despite the emotional rewards, organizing an event of this magnitude requires a lot of time, effort and community support. To ensure its success, it is reliant upon donations and community involvement.
“I have several expectations for this year's Prom on a Penny,” Larrison said. “I would love for us to raise over $1,000 to give to the Tigers R.O.A.R. program as well as help people in our community with the chance to go to prom on an affordable scale. To meet both of these goals, we rely heavily on both the NSU and Tahlequah community for donations. There are only 20 people that are a part of the Prom on a Penny committee, so it is vital that people outside of our committee donate dresses, suits, shoes and accessories.”
Prom on a Penny will be held at 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 4 in the UC Ballroom on the NSU Tahlequah campus.
Information: @promonapenny on Facebook and Instagram or email Larrison at larrison@nsuok.edu.
You can help
Gently loved formal wear and accessories donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St., Muskogee
• NSU Playhouse, Tahlequah, 300 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah
• Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah
• Southwest Leoser, NSU-Tahlequah Campus
• Room 243 Wilson Hall, NSU-Talequah Campus
• NSU-Broken Arrow, Student Affairs
For more information about Prom on a Penny and how to contribute, follow and visit @promonapenny on Facebook and Instagram or email Larrison at larrison@nsuok.edu.
