Down Home: Honored to keep his memories

Who knows how many years Dad struggled with dementia before it became obvious. With a personality of being strong-willed, independent and, more times than not, stand-offish, my clue his dementia was beginning to worry him was when he showed up at my house.
Being the youngest of four, with eight to 12 years of age difference with my siblings, I grew up with a “different” set of parents than they did. When they were small, they were still a family unit — eating dinner together, vacations — the regular stuff. It’s no secret I was an “accident,” as mom was 36 when I was born and dad at 37, and they thought they were done.
By the time I was in grade school, the others had left home to get married, go to college or leaving to be a Marine in Vietnam. For us, family life consisted of just mom and I, as Dad worked long hours as owner of a construction company and he spent every weekend at the lake without us.
I spent quality time over the years convincing myself Dad fell away from the family because I’d been born and he wasn’t counting on having an extra mouth to feed. I don’t know the details of how the relationship broke down between my parents and it wasn’t until I had kids of my own did I realize it wasn’t any of my business. By the time I was old enough to understand relationships, theirs had turned into a polite existence.
They depended on each other financially, not emotionally, for many years, but then as they began to reach retirement age, it was obvious they were committed to seeing it through, and in the end, shared 57 years of marriage.
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, when Dad would have typically been away at the lake, my kids found me in the backyard pulling weeks to tell me grandpa was here.
Dad and I never had any true “visits,” just short meaningless chitchat in passing when I came to their house. This was the first time he had been to the house I had lived in for more than a decade.
I was sure he was there to tell me mom had died. His demeanor was the same as usual — gruff, to-the-point and intimidating, although his eyes were saying something different.
“I want you to have this,” he said handing me a plastic bag, containing his most precious belongings from his time in World War II. Medals, lapel pins and a small Bible covered in a metal casing. It was an unexpected offer of more than just memorabilia, and I whole-heartedly accepted, as we both knew it was time to become a family.
I didn’t question his motives because I needed a dad just as much as he needed a daughter.
I’m thankful he chose me to become his keeper of memories.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
