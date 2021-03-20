Down Home: I'm texting like a tornado

I offered up “The Wizard of Oz,” and quickly realized it may not have been the best choice. As Dorothy desperately screamed for her “Auntie Em” while in a tornado, the granddaughters looked like they were the cowardly lion.
Probably not the best timing on my part, as a week later we were experiencing the first tornado warning of the season. What happens at Gigi and Papa’s, stays at Gigi and Papa’s, so I’m sure their mothers were wondering where the little girls’ irrational fear of tornadoes and witches came from.
While raising my girls we lived in a house without a basement, which definitely can pose a problem living in the Midwest. My mom played resident meteorologist, and, since cell phones didn’t exist, she had to wait until I got home to ring me up and let me know severe weather was moving in. It was always a timing issue of could I make it to her house, or should we stay put.
I vividly remember hanging up the phone, after short and panicked conversations with her, as she'd tell me about the impending storm that was on its way, like I couldn't hear or see it on my own. I thought she was being absolutely ridiculous and wondered if she really thought I was that stupid not to know how to survive a storm. I totally get it now. It wasn't that she didn't think I could survive, she was trying to relieve her stress of not knowing where I, and her grandkids were. If we made a run for her house across town, she’d be waiting at the door to take the girls to the safety of the basement. Other times we’d make a run for the neighbors, who had a basement, to seek shelter from the storm.
Whenever severe storms rumble in and the sirens are blasting, I'm on my phone, texting the grown children to see where they are. I know it's irritating to them, but honestly, isn't my sanity more important than their inconvenience to tell me they're home safe and in their basements? The daughters know I'm a freak about storms. Whether it's icy conditions or tornadoes, I’m a worry wart. I'm certain they answer my texts only because they know it’s not going to stop until they do. The sons-in-law aren’t that accommodating and think I’m a crazy woman, but I’m not the one standing outside trying to see the tornado.
I can't promise the kids I won't freak out next time a tornado comes our way, because I know I will. I'm just saying perhaps the sons-in-law should remember I could become that long warted-nose witch, riding a bicycle, through a tornado, hollering their name. Maybe then they’ll answer my texts.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.