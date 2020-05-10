DOWN HOME: Mother’s Day has not been canceled

Thanks a lot COVID, you’ve also ruined our Mother’s Day plans.
My sister and our daughters treat ourselves to a pedicure and lunch every single Mother’s Day. Except this year.
When mom was still with us, pedicures were never on the agenda since once she put her SAS shoes on in the morning, they didn’t come off until time to go to bed. Instead we’d drag the kids to craft shows or roam around the five and dime, followed up by lunch. Everyone knew mom’s feet shouldn’t come out of those shoes in public, and, unfortunately, this is one of her genes I inherited, and I’m pretty sure the girls fight over who has to sit next to me during our spa day.
For a long time I was the only sibling who lived near my parents before my sister moved back to town. Even though mom wasn’t a complainer, I knew she missed having her children nearby and it seemed as though Mother’s Day was always the hardest. My girls must have decided not to move to another state due to the continuous whining and pleading during their college years, or they knew I would eagerly be their go-to person when it came to watching grandkids.
Friends come and go, even spouses, but moms are forever and are linked to our souls, whether they are visible or not. There are so many things which remind me of her, some silly really, like baked beans and new potatoes with green beans (two of her favorites and mine, too) as well as grim reminders, like commercials for hospice services.
Mom had a way of teaching life lessons, even without trying. My only hope is I have been able to pass good life lessons on to my girls. Sure, there are obvious lessons, such as don’t leave a candle burning when you go to bed, or don’t put your hand down the sink when the garage disposal is running, but I’m talking about things in life you don’t even realize your mom has instilled in you until you have children of your own.
COVID may keep us all apart this Mother’s Day, but there’s always Zoom, which, for my sister and I, can be difficult, as with any new technology, there’s a learning curve for those over the hill. We often make jokes nothing is a secret in this family, even if someone reveals information to just one of us, before the day ends everyone knows and if it’s really juicy, you can bet we’ll all discuss it openly, whether it causes embarrassment or not. Zoom has allowed us to continue to tell each other everything in person as reactions are what makes it fun.
Mothers hold our hands as children and then we hold theirs as adults. I’m blessed to have my daughters close by, and I know they will take my hand in theirs when it’s time. Although the pandemic has caused stress, hardships and anxiety for most all of us, it has certainly renewed our strength as a family unit, and that is the best gift I could ever receive.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.