Down Home: Rosie the robot returns

When the first Apple computer was introduced at the newspaper I worked for, we thought it was a ridiculous idea. We were still putting the paper together with a cut-and-paste method and didn’t believe a computer program could do it better. If you can get past the learning curve, change really can be good.
I had no idea I wanted or needed a voice command on my phone until I started using it. I’ve spent quality time pushing the button to ask Siri stupid questions like: "why is the grass green, do birds sleep during the day and what's the longest time a woman has ever had to endure a hot flash." It’s like having an entire set of Britannica encyclopedias in my pocket.
Siri tells me when to do a U-turn when I'm heading in the wrong direction and will repeat the directions several times in my lingo, "turn right now. You missed your turn, please do a U-turn to get back on route." Once I get to my destination, all I have to say is, “Siri, take me home,” which has saved me tons of time not driving around in circles. She may very well be my new best friend.
I had successfully learned how to use the Apple I-Watch, which has been very helpful in locating my I-phone when I misplace it at least a half dozen times a day. The watch also counts my steps and reminds me daily how I don’t have enough activity in my life. Now I’ve misplaced the watch and the phone doesn’t know where it’s at, so at least I won’t have to worry about it telling me it’s time to stand up. I asked Siri if she thought I needed more exercise. Her answer was, "I can't say." Maybe she's not my best friend after all.
My son-in-law is always the first to get the latest and greatest technology app and/or gadget to make life easier. When I first saw their Roomba Robot, going from room to room, systemically vacuuming, I laughed at the sight of it. It would glide across the floor, until it bumped into a piece of furniture, then turn and go back the other way. There’s no way this thing could ever replace a human pushing a vacuum, I thought, until I snatched it up when he tired of the robot thinking it was falling off a cliff every time it ran across a floor rug.
With a 100-pound lab shedding more hair than I can grow in a lifetime, the Roomba is getting the job done and I don’t have to do a thing but watch it go back and forth. I must say life is beginning to look a lot like the Jetsons, so I named it Rosie.
When the tech gurus invent a robot that spits out chocolate chip cookies on a moment’s notice, I’ll be the first in line.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
