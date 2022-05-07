Down Home: Someone is missing on Mother’s Day

Even though mom’s been gone for years, there’s always a part of me that feels an empty void when we all get together on Mother’s Day. A long-standing tradition, the day is set aside for just the girls.
Along with my sister and our daughters, we’ll treat ourselves to a pedicure and lunch. When mom was here, pedicures were never on the agenda since once she put her SAS shoes on in the morning, they didn’t come off until time to go to bed. Instead, we’d drag the kids off to craft shows or roam around the five and dime.
We often make jokes nothing is a secret in this family, even if someone reveals information to just one of us, before the day ends, everyone knows and if it’s really juicy, you can bet we’ll all discuss it openly, whether it causes embarrassment or not. Everyone knew mom's feet shouldn’t come out of those shoes in public, and unfortunately, this is one of her genes I inherited, and I’m pretty sure the girls fight over who has to sit next to me during the pedicures.
For a long time I was the only sibling who lived near my parents before my sister moved back to town. Even though mom wasn’t a complainer, I know she missed having her children nearby, and it seemed as though Mother’s Day was always the hardest for her to deal with.
Friends come and go, even spouses, but moms are forever are linked to our souls, whether they are still visible or not. There are so many things that remind me of her, some silly really, like baked beans and new potatoes with green beans (two of her favorites and mine, too) as well as grim reminders, like commercials for hospice services which leads me to remember taking care of her during those last months.
Mom had a way of teaching life lessons without even trying. My only hope is I was able to pass these on to my girls as well. Sure there are those obvious lessons, such as don’t leave a candle burning when you go to bed, or don’t put your hand down the sink when the garage disposal is running, but I’m talking about those things in life you don’t even realize your mom has instilled in you until the time comes.
I wonder how many of us, once we are over the hill, look back and remember something our mothers did or said that makes an impact yet today on how we live our lives?
Mothers hold our hands as children and then we hold theirs as adults. I’m so blessed to have my daughters close by and I know they will take my hand in theirs when it’s time.
I may have bad feet, but I’m still standing firm I will not resort to wearing SAS shoes, even though mom said someday I would. “Someday,” is coming sooner than I want to admit.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the midwest.
