Down Home: Stop confusing our children

What can we do about these kids who are struggling to figure out whether they’re male or female. Do we really want to raise children in a gender-neutral society?
The differences between the two sexes are so ingrained into our brains I can see how there could be some confusion when the body says you’re a female, but your mind decides it wants to be a male. I’m in no way knocking the desire to switch genders, in fact, one of my longtime friends made that decision years ago.
During that decade, wanting to marry someone of the same sex was not legal or accepted. After having been married and having children, she could only find happiness with another woman. I didn’t question her decision, but told her I’d stand by her no matter who she wanted to be, or to be with. I did stand by her at their wedding. I even wore a tuxedo, as she wanted to be the only person in the wedding party in a dress. That’s what true friends do, accept unconditionally. (FYI, 25 years later and they are still together and wearing a tuxedo felt like being in a heated straight jacket).
It's worrisome we’ve made it seem too normal, to switch genders, and kids think perhaps they won’t fit in if they don’t question their sexuality. Being something other than what you were born to be has become so taboo some kids are now even thinking they might want to identify as an animal.
Furries are becoming popular in middle school, and somehow, the kids have convinced their parents to ask schools to put litter boxes in the restrooms. The gender issue is one thing, but believing you’re an animal is another. Maybe I’m old school, but if my kid came home and said she wanted to dress like a cat and go to school to lick her paws during gym class, I’d be putting my foot down, and not inside of a litter box. It’s bad enough we’re convincing kids they might be the wrong gender when a boy wants to play with a doll or a girl wants to play with a truck, but now we’re allowing them to think they’re animals.
I have seven grandchildren who are growing up in a society I don’t even recognize anymore. Maybe I’m still wound up from the Super Bowl halftime debacle, but for goodness sakes, what is happening? Are we really asking school teachers to encourage children not to use the pronouns (his or hers) and substitute with "their" instead?
How can a child, who doesn’t even know how to balance a checkbook, drive a vehicle or make a meal, know what they want to be? They don’t even know what it means to be in a relationship, how can they decide they want to change genders?
I would support any of my grandchildren should they decide to be in a same-sex relationship, but I would hope this decision is made when they’re an adult.
Hopefully the spring weather will get me off my soapbox.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
