Down Home: The grass isn’t green

On my way to the barn, just to say a quick hello, I noticed a few patches of grass may have turned a light shade of green. I’m missing my weekly therapy on the faster-than-the-speed-of-light mower, and by the looks of the spider-webbed, dusty machine, I think it misses me, too.
To save some time and money on the garden plants, I suggested we start growing them a little earlier. The ping pong table seems like a perfect place to start a little pre-spring nursery. The last time this table has seen any real action was probably back in the early '80s before it got covered up with everything that couldn't find a place upstairs.
A couple rows of tomato plants, some green beans, a few cucumbers. Heck, if I use the whole table I could probably get everything started before planting time. To help my case, I even threw in, (since he’s an electrician), you could rig up some artificial lighting. When I get that look, over the top of his reading glasses, I know it’s a moot point, but Mother Nature is really jacking with my psyche, acting like it’s spring and it’s not.
If this is some kind of trick, I’m not finding any humor in it. Spring hasn’t sprung, although for those who can’t read a calendar, they think it’s already here. The bushes outside my office window are budding. Birds are holding conventions in the trees, discussing which way to go and the dog is shedding faster than I can vacuum. I even went so far as to have the dog checked by our in-house vet (my daughter) and although I know she thinks I’m a bit neurotic about my furry kid, she reassured me it was just his body reacting to the warm weather. Well, my body is reacting, too, and I may have to start mowing dead grass soon.
Why give us spring weather if I can’t plant anything yet? There’s nothing to mow, nothing to plant and I’m taking the dog for so many walks around the acreage he’s beginning to veto.
I realize anything could happen in the month of March and I don’t want to jinx us, but I’m really starting to think we’re going straight into spring after this last round of 10 inches of snowfall.
The stores aren’t helping the situation. Why are they showcasing potted flowers? Basically that’s the same as having your house full of sweet treats but not being able to eat them. If we can’t put them in the ground yet, why sell them? Unless of course everyone else has a ping-pong table that was transformed into a nursery.
Sure, the inside spring cleaning could be done, but who wants to do that when it’s 70 degrees outside? I did open all the windows and aired out the house and have cleaned and lined up the gardening tools, floppy gardening hat and various dried up gloves.
The calendar says March 1 is meteorologist spring – digging in the dirt is on – just like ping pong.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.