Down Home: Working like a dog

The list of things needing to be done was long and I was eager to get started. My co-worker had a different idea on how the day would begin.
Working from home has its perks, but can also be a distraction, especially when our 100-pound lab thinks he needs more attention than the computer. Duke has a routine and he doesn’t allow it to be broken, no matter how busy we might be.
There is a doggie door at his disposal, with a nice sized backyard to do any business a dog should need to take care of, so why am I trekking outside every morning before the sun comes up? Great question for anyone who cares, but as soon as my feet hit the floor, the dog is leading me to the door, like I’m the one on a leash.
We walk the acreage, watch the sun come up, then inside for his breakfast, a drink of water, I have a cup of coffee and then it’s back outside for another spin before the office opens. If you ever doubted whether a dog can tell time, try altering their routine by a couple of hours. If it’s really cold and I don’t want to take a walk, he sits at the back door and refuses to eat his breakfast, which he knows will drive me crazy, thinking he has a belly ache from eating too much rabbit poo.
Even though I like to think his world revolves around my needs and wants, it’s really the other way around. He has us trained and we didn’t even get any treats in the process. There was a time I thought people who referred to their pets as “fur babies,” a bit neurotic. I have to try and contain myself from posting pictures of the dog on Facebook when he gives me that wide-eyed stare when I ask him if he wants to go with me to the post office. It’s like he’s a toddler who has just been given a bowl of ice cream, although Duke can out slobber any teething kid.
Duke takes turns seeing which one of us will get up from the computer to play with him. If neither one of us takes the bait he’ll bring in something he knows he can’t have. From one of those fluffy couch pillows, no one knows what to do with, a shoe or whatever he can grab off the coffee table. He doesn’t chew anything up, just comes into the office and flings it on the ground as if to say, it’s time to get up and play.
The only way I can trick him into leaving me alone is to pretend I’m on the phone. The office phone rings frequently and he knows when I’m talking on the phone to leave me alone. I feel bad acting like I’m having a conversation when he comes strolling in, for our hourly walk, but he falls for it every time. I suppose the joke's on me since I’m holding fake conversations just to get a dog out of my office.
It’s 5 o'clock, and Duke just walked into the office. I don’t need a clock, I have a dog.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
