Dueling pianos to raise money for local programs

Musicians have challenged each other for a duel — not with two guns, but with 176 keys.
Dueling in the Gee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 810 Ranch & Cattle Co., benefits Neighbors Building Neighborhoods. Tickets are $40.
The Fun Pianos Dueling Pianos Show by 176 Keys presents the program, which features a pair of pianists and a library of songs.
"They have good experience for entertaining a crowd," said Julie Ledbetter, NBN development director. "They take requests from a crowd. You pay a donation to have your song featured, and they have a singalong. They encourage crowd participation, so there is a singalong as well a little healthy competition, sometimes they play a few little musical games."
The event is for ages 21 and older, Ledbetter said.
"A dueling piano show has a really fun atmosphere, a casual setting," she said. "We will have catering of heavy appetizers and a cash bar for drinks. They'll have a little time for food and beverages, then there is a two-hour piano show."
Proceeds benefit NBN's multiple programs.
The Nonprofit Resource Center provides services, training and resources to help nonprofits meet community needs. Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network (CAN) Coalition works with schools, parents, employers and community leaders to help the community take a stand against substance abuse.
Youth programs include the Dream Team after-school and summer programs at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"This is the signature fundraiser for us," Ledbetter said. "We don't have an exact number in mind for a specific goal. But this helps fund our programs and still do the work we do in the community. The possibilities are endless."
NBN has hosted the Dueling Pianos before.
"The first event we hosted down at the Depot, and we grew out of that location," Ledbetter said. "We took a break for COVID, and then we knew we needed a larger venue, so we're doing a second year at 810 Ranch."
If you go
WHAT: Dueling in the Gee with Fun Pianos.
WHEN: Social time, 6:30 p.m.; Piano Show, 7 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: 810 Ranch & Cattle Co., 800 N. Country Club Road.
TICKETS: $40, available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-dueling-in-the-gee-with-the-fun-piano-show-tickets-430939490617
