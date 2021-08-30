Dusk 'til Dawn Blues Festival returns

All music goes outside this weekend at the Dusk 'til Dawn Blues Festival.
The 31st annual festival runs Friday through the wee hours of Monday morning at the Blues Club in Rentiesville.
In 2020, concern for COVID-19 canceled in-person performances, but put all blues festival acts online.
This year, all performances will be spread across five acres outdoors, festival organizer Selby Minner said.
"We know people need to see each other and musicians need to play," Minner said, adding that she doesn't know how many people to expect "in a year like this."
"Usually, we have between 2,000 and 3,000 people," she said. "Most of them come on Saturday. This year is a different year. If they have to, they can park down the road and still hear music."
Monitors will take visitor temperatures at the gate.
"If it's 101, we're going to say 'please go home and get better,'" Minner said.
Each performance area will have areas for people who choose to keep socially distanced, as well as areas for more conventional audiences.
"The Main Stage and Back Porch stage go until midnight or 1 a.m.," Minner said.
The club stage, previously indoors, moves onto a deck this year.
"There's a lovely little roof out there," Minner said. "I'm getting an extra tent that will be right in the corner as well."
Club Stage acts can go as late as 5 a.m the next day, she said.
"We always did that, but it was indoors," Minner said. "I'd say to my neighbors, 'did you come to the festival?' And they'd say 'Selby, we heard every note. We had a barbecue on our porch and invited our whole family.' They're laughing when they say it, so we're in really great shape."
This year's headliners include Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials from Chicago, Saturday on the Main Stage.
"He is just so much fun," Minner said. "He won band of the year and entertainer of the year from the Blues Foundation at least one time."
Johnny Rawls, who performs Friday on the Main Stage, comes every year, Minner said.
"And everybody dances to Johnny Rawls," she said. "He won Soul Blues Guitarist of the Year."
Butch Mudbone, a Native blues singer, and Kelvin Drake "Mr. Guitar" perform Friday.
Sunday, Main Stage performers include Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders from Mississippi.
"Another surprise will be Tim Austin "Catfish" Mitchell," Minner said. "His aunt is Leona Mitchell, the famous opera singer from Enid, so he has that voice. He doesn't sing opera, but he lived in Europe for years, he can play the guitar. He's a total force to be dealt with."
There also will be activities for children. Performance artist Joann McMillan will bring puppets and costumes for children on Saturday.
A Wagoner Girl Scout troop will offer painting, games and puzzles each evening.
Food trucks will offer a variety of food, including barbecue, catfish, goulash and funnel cakes.
If you go
WHAT: Rentiesville Dusk 'til Dawn Blues Festival.
WHEN: Gates open 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
WHERE: 103020 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville.
ADMISSION: $18 per day.
