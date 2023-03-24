Eat Better, Move More classes coming to area

The Rieger Memorial Library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Eat Better, Move More Program. Classes will begin at the Rieger Memorial Library, 116 N. Broadway in Haskell beginning at 3 p.m. April 17, and will continue once a week through May 22.
The Eat Better, Move More program is a six-week program designed to fit the interests and needs of older adults who want to maintain or improve their quality of life. Each week will focus on a different aspect of nutrition and physical activity.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
To receive additional information or to reserve your spot in the classes please call, Jenna Chavez, Education specialist with OU Health Science Center, Section of Geriatrics, OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging at (918) 660-3172 or you can reserve your spot by emailing OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
