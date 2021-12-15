Entertain Oklahoma event kicks off Friday afternoon

Expect family oriented fun and entertainment this Friday when Orlando rapper Jamie Ray performs at the Entertain Oklahoma event.
The concert, which features a variety of performing acts, begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Muskogee Civic Center. Ray is expected to take the stage at 10:45 p.m.
However, youngsters can enjoy free pony rides starting at 2 p.m. Friday in the Civic Center parking lot.
"A few friends are coming out with horses and pony rides for the kids," concert promoter Rick Morgan said. "Vendors will be coming out with food. We'll try to fill the whole day for the community, then go into the concert that evening."
Morgan said he slated the pony rides in time for when children get out of school.
"That way when they get out of school and come by the Civic Center, they'll be able to look at some horses, see some cowboys, get on a few ponies if they'd like to," he said. "We have funnel cakes, some barbecue coming."
Ray grew up in Winter Haven, Florida, and began rapping at age 12, according to promotional material. However, he has grown to diversify his style, Morgan said. Ray released a mixtape, "Creepin' on the Rise," in 2016.
Morgan, a recording artist, said he met Ray a few years ago.
"He's a real cool artist, real down-to-earth person," Morgan said. "It's regular country music, it's got a little hip-hop feel to it."
Ray's videos include "Cowboy Gangsta" and "Magic City Cowboy."
Comedian and country rapper J. Friday of Tulsa will host the concert, he said. Friday's videos include "Cowboy Swag" and an "I'm from Oklahoma" line dance.
If you go
WHAT: Entertain Oklahoma concert with Jamie Ray.
WHEN: Pony Rides, 2 p.m.; concert, 7:p.m.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
CONCERT ADMISSION: $10, stadium seats; $25 general admission; $60 VIP floor seating; $100 meet and greet. Available at the Civic Center box office or online https://www.ticketstorm.com/c/15942/muskogeeciviccenter/
