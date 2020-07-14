Ernie's Pharmacy to celebrate anniversary

Ernie's Pharmacy, located at 410 S. 32nd St., is celebrating its 12th anniversary today with ice cream.
Ernie's will have an ice cream truck in its parking lot, offering free ice cream to its customers and visitors from noon-2 p.m.
All are welcome.
51, passed away Saturday, July 11 in Tulsa. Services pending. Services by Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
96, died July 11, 2020. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the Checotah First Baptist Church. Burial is at the Bower Cemetery. Hunn, Black, Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula.
age 77. Teacher. Died July 10th in Hulbert, OK. Graveside services July 15th at 10:00 AM at Lost City Cemetery. Visitation July 14th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 75, retired funeral director passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Memorial service, Monday, July 13, 2020, 10 a.m., Deans Chapel Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK, Rev. Don Dumas, officiating. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
