Ernie's Pharmacy to celebrate anniversary

Ernie's

Ernie's Pharmacy, located at 410 S. 32nd St., is celebrating its 12th anniversary today with ice cream.

Ernie's will have an ice cream truck in its parking lot, offering free ice cream to its customers and visitors from noon-2 p.m.

All are welcome.

