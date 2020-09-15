Visitors will have lots of room to see artists' work at Eufaula's Art Walk this weekend.
The walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will stretch along Main Street between Pine Avenue and Oak Avenue. The annual arts festival has taken several forms since the first Art Walk in 2008.
Eufaula Chamber Executive Director Pam Rossi said Eufaula could be seen as a "premiere artist community," Rossi said.
"We have a lot of talented local people, and people love coming to the lake," Rossi said. "So we get artists from around the area who like to come in and showcase their work. Eufaula is very artist-friendly."
Eufaula shows its arts attitude through the Art Gallery, as well as at businesses such as Our Favorite Place, which features Oklahoma artists.
"We just attract artists who like to live near water," she said.
Rossi said at least 12 artists are expected this year. Their works include pop art, paintings, art on rocks. Artists include Jon Tiger, Vickie Allen and award-winning artist Bill McCulley, Rossi said.
"We have some local students doing work at Taco Mayo," she said.
Musicians will perform at the corner of Foley and Main Street, Rossi said.
Eufaula Area Arts Council will have a competitive Yellow Submarine Art Show at the Main Street Studio during and after the Art Walk.
Glenna McBride said the council sought art that was different.
The 23 entries include soft sculpture, rock sculpture, paintings, prints, watercolor and a giant sculpture.
"We have quite a variety of things to look at," she said.
This is the first year Eufaula Area Arts Council has held, she said, adding that the show will remain open for a month.
"We'll first feature the winners, then we'll start featuring the other pieces, trying to sell them for the other artists," McBride said.
Awards of $300, $200 and $100 will go to the top three places. There also will be a People's Choice award.
Art Walk visitors also can watch artist Tracy Lee Stum continue working on her 3-D mural on 115 Selmon Road. The mural depicts the Lake Eufaula area and such landmarks as Standing Rock.
If you go
WHAT: Artwalk in downtown Eufaula.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Along Main Street from Pine Avenue to Oak Avenue.
COST: Free for browsing.
WHAT: Reception for Yellow Submarine artists.
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Eufaula Main Street Studio, 105 S. Main St.
COST: Free.
