The European-style circus will have six performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Mall. The box office opens at 10 a.m. each day. People also may buy tickets online at https://cirquemontecarlotickets.com/. Admission is $25 for adults, which includes a free ticket for someone aged 2-12; $12 for children; VIP admission, which includes a front row seat, is $35 for adults and $15 for children.
Family-friendly acts could include clowns, aerial artists and magicians.
