Songwriter Song Swap can be an entertaining educational experience for its participants and the audience, musician Richard Burris said.
"We've learned we all love to play music, and it's not all about the money," Burris said. "It's more about sharing our stories through song and trying to connect with people."
Eight area singer-songwriters will share their music at the Songwriter Song Swap, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater. They are Steve Hamby, Brandt Spivey, Justin W. Smith, Bryce Dicus, Scary Larry Huitt, Jeremy Cochran, Lyle Deiter and Burris.
"When you go to the bars or the clubs to play music, people want to hear the top 40 country-style or dance music," Burris said. "We created this to play our original music, give us an outlet to play our stuff."
The singer-songwriters began playing together at Ned's Bar in Tahlequah about a year ago, Burris said.
"They (Ned's) were the first one to give us a stage and let us do it however we wanted to," he said. "Most of us knew each other beforehand, knew each other from playing music, or just from life together."
Burris, a Muskogee resident, said the musicians come from Muskogee, Tahlequah, Fort Gibson and Eufaula. They have a variety of backgrounds.
"Justin Wayne Smith has played around the Muskogee area for some time," he said. "Scary Larry has been out forever. He's got a band called the Psycho Deralikts. It's kind of a rock band. He's been doing a lot of solo stuff."
Cochran and Deiter play with the band Mason Jar Revival. Cochran and Hamby have several songs on Spotify and iTunes. Dicus is releasing a new album.
Others, such as Spivey, are just getting started, Burris said. "He's a drummer and a DJ, he's trying to get his music out."
Burris said the audience can expect mostly country and Red Dirt music, with some blues and folk.
"It's just to showcase our songwriting talent and and the singers we have in our area," he said. "We get four guys on the stage at a time and they take turns singing one of their original songs. They'll tell a story about it, then sing their original song; the next guy will go, and the next set, we'll do four guys, and they'll do the same thing."
Part of the group played at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame earlier this month.
"We had to fill in for a band that had a death in the family, so we went up there and put on a show for them at one day's notice," Burris said.
Group members continue to learn from each other, he said.
"I'm working on doing a writers' retreat for this group," Burris said. "Bryce already does that with his group. There are so many talented artists in our area. If I could, I'd have 16 on the stage."
If you go
WHAT: Songwriter Song Swap of Oklahoma.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
TICKETS: $15 in advance, online through https://www.roxymuskogee.org/. $20 at the door.
WHAT: Songwriter Song Swap of Oklahoma.
WHEN: 9 p.m. March 30.
WHERE: Head Over Boots, Porum.
