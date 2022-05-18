Excitement builds for All Aboard Thursday

Music, food and train rides will fill Muskogee's Depot District in May, June and July.
All Aboard Thursdays will run 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, as well as June 16 and July 21 at Depot Green and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
"It's a street festival, basically," said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson. "We're just trying to create a new downtown gathering, community event to get people out and enjoy music and food."
Youngsters and adults can ride the Depot District Train for $2.
"It will loop through our venue that night," Wilkerson said.
"Some of the vendors will be there to promote their program, or they have an event coming up," he said. "We think it will be a fun thing."
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will host concerts at each event, said OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell.
"What's fun is that each one of those shows will be outside, on the street in that big portable stage," he said "All three of those streets will be blocked off.
The music series opens on Thursday with the Aaron Michaels Band, a Christian music band from Muskogee. Also performing will be Charlie Redd & Luna VooDoo, described as a funkadelic group.
June performers will be Fort Gibson singer-songwriter Ahna Jennings and recent Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee Mike McClure.
"He says he's bringing a surprise guest," Corbell said. "That means it's probably another songwriter."
Corbell said he's excited about the July acts.
He said Beautiful Chaos does rock 'n' roll cover songs, "and they have a great female lead singer."
Tulsa jazz and blues singer Branjae also will perform in July.
"And she is really something," Corbell said. "She is touring the country and she's got a lot of stuff going on. She's a pretty big name, certainly up and coming."
Food vendors will sell a variety of food, including hamburgers and Mexican food. A dessert truck will be there.
"If you're not into food trucks, you can visit our downtown restaurants before or after the event," Wilkerson said.
He said vendors will sell "a hodge-podge" of things.
Corbell said All Aboard Thursday will help increase the Depot District visibility and viability.
"There's so much going on there now, between us and the Three Rivers Museum, the Break, the Little Theatre," he said. "I think it's going to draw more attention down there. I think there's more and more excitement in that area and the whole region."
If you go
WHAT: All Aboard Thursday.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, as well as June 16 and July 21.
WHERE: Depot Green.
