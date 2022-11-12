Distributing food at the Hands Halting Hunger can be both crazy and orderly, volunteers say.
"It's like a rat race," said Tiffany Scott, administrative assistant at New Hope Assembly of God. "But we've been doing it for so long, it's like a well-oiled machine. Everybody kind of knows what to do."
However, that feeling at the end is awesome, she said.
"You see the people who come through — you feel like you've actually done something to help someone," Scott said.
Four Muskogee churches, including New Hope, will distribute boxed Thanksgiving meal sides during the annual Hands Halting Hunger drive-thru, 11 a.m. Saturday. Other churches are Timothy Baptist, Mount Calvary Baptist and Ash Street Baptist churches.
Timothy Baptist Pastor Kelly Payne said Timothy volunteers will distribute about 50 boxes in Taft, as well as 150 boxes at the church.
The four churches combined could distribute 585 boxes, he said. Each box has fixings for a family dinner, plus a voucher to Mini Max to buy a turkey.
And they go fast, Payne said. He said vehicles drive through the church parking lot.
"When they drive up, the first thing they get is hot chocolate and cookies. Then they pull up to the next station is like a goody bag; it has gift cards for restaurants and stores here. The next station, we pray for anyone who wants to be prayed for. The next station, they get their box, they're out," Payne said.
This makes a quick day for the volunteers, he said.
"We hit the ground running about 9 a.m., and it's about an hour to get all the traffic through," he said. "So, it's like a lot of work that happens for the few weeks before and that morning, then all of a sudden, it's just over. It's real quick, but it's a real blessing because it's more blessed to give than to receive. To tell the truth, that day is one of my people's favorite dates, to be able to give out and minister."
Payne said there usually are 100 volunteers.
Scott said about 40 to 45 help at New Hope.
"We have people here on site between 7 and 8 to do parking," she said.
Mount Calvary Pastor Gary Hall said he expects to give away 130 boxes.
"And we're excited to be able to get the opportunity to give in our community," he said. "The giveaway starts at 11 a.m., and people coming to our church start lining up at 8 a.m. They'll be here at 8 a.m. parked and ready. By the time 11 a.m. arrives, we will have every car we need to match the boxes we're going to give out."
If you go
WHAT: Hands Halting Hunger drive-thru food distribution.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Nov. 19.
WHERE:
• Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
• Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 622 N. Sixth St.
• Ash Street Baptist Church, 1521 Ash St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.