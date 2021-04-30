Jousters, musicians, acrobats, and maybe a plague doctor or two come to Muskogee this May for the 25th Renaissance Festival.
The festival returns this weekend, starting a six-week run at The Castle of Muskogee.
COVID-19 prompted The Castle to cancel the 2020 Renaissance Festival. And safety protocols remain this year as the pandemic lingers.
"The plague is still upon us, and we've got to control it," said The Castle Owner Jeff Hiller.
Visitors must wear face masks to enter Castle grounds, Hiller said. Those not complying will politely be asked to put one on or leave.
"We've set all our benches and chairs, so when they go to a stage act, they're socially distanced," Hiller said. "And inside acts are closed, we're not going to be able to do those, as such. But we've expanded some of the outside venues. We still have 12 stages that will be going all day long."
The Fox and Pheasant, an outdoor venue, has been expanded. The Washing Well Wenches will return to encourage clean living.
Some annual events, such as the Queen's Tea have changed. This year, Queen’s Tea tickets will be sold by the table. People may purchase one table, seating up to six, for $50. Visit www.okcastle.com to reserve a table.
The Castle also will have an abundance of hand sanitizing stations.
Parking lot spaces were cut by 25 percent to reduce festival capacity, Hiller said.
"It's a tough year because trying to space everybody and be safe," he said.
Castle General Manager Becky White said Castle cast members have trained for three months to gain knowledge of their characters, "in order to interact with patrons from a distance."
"They worked on ways to draw them in, but still keep themselves safe and the patrons," White said.
New merchants include a glass blower and a vendor selling leather dragons.
Recurring acts include birds of prey exhibitions, jousting tournaments, traveling acrobats and musicians.
Hiller said festival pre-sales are at least three times higher than they were in 2019.
"People are really excited to be out here," he said.
If you go
WHAT: 25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 6, and on Memorial Day.
WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 Fern Mountain Road.
ADMISSION: One-day tickets: $19.95, adults; $9.95, children; $17.95, students and seniors. Two-day passes: $29.95, adults; $14.95, children; $27.95, students and seniors. Available at https://www.okcastle.com/online-shop/
