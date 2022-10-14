Fair Haven residents help with trick or treating

Phyllis Craighead loves Halloween and wants to make sure she and other residents at Fair Haven Manor get to enjoy having trick-or-treaters visit.
The Fair Haven Manor resident bought about $400 in Halloween candy last year and was ready for trick-or-treaters. Little did she expect the crowd of people who came by.
"I started this last year because the residents were complaining that kids didn't come by anymore," she said. "So I started buying the candy out of my own pocket, and it was unbelievable. We do it from 5-10 p.m., but we got out there at 4 p.m. to set up and we had 1,000 kids in our parking lot and lined up around the building."
The City of Muskogee has set hours from 6-8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters to go door to door, house to house, although those who host events are allowed to set their own hours.
Craighead, who is disabled, received donations from other residents and already has some candy for this year.
"People I don't even know have been coming by my apartment dropping off candy," she said. "I do it because the residents love it, and with everything going on in the world, I wanted to do something special for the kids and our community, to show people that there are still people in the world who are kind and I just really enjoy doing this to help someone else."
Lori Mabe with Fair Haven said people are coming by the office to drop off candy.
"It doesn't really have anything to do with our office, but it's just something that our residents got together and started doing," she said. "We actually donated candy to them. You can drop donations off at the office, and I can give them to (Phyllis)."
Craighead also likes to decorate and said she's running short on decorations.
"I've been looking for Halloween decorations, like simple cardboard," she said. "I can't find them anywhere. I look and they don't have them out yet."
Craighead said it's an open invitation.
"I'd like to invite everyone to come out and join us on Halloween — all adults and children are welcome."
She also said she will be better prepared than last year.
"We ran out four of five times last year, but we restocked," she said. "That won't happen this year."
If you go
WHAT: Fair Haven trick ot treating.
WHERE: 500 Dayton St.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31.
If you would like to donate candy, contact Fair Haven Manor at (918) 682-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.