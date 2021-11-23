Expect all sorts of music during the Oklahoma Xpeerience Fall Concert Music Festival this Saturday.
"We have rap, R&B, Red Dirt, bluegrass, reggae, rock, pop, jazz, some of everything," said concert producer and promoter Marchello King. "Did I say blues? Gospel, Christian reggae."
The free concert will begin at noon Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
With seven bands and 13 artists on the schedule, the festival is set to run until 10 p.m.
King said most are from the Muskogee area. Acts include Bebo and the Evildoers, the Wild Card Band, the Instrumental group Cinda Gilford and the Christian reggae artist Fyah. Mayor Marlon Coleman also will perform a set, King said.
"We took a lot of local bands in the area and grouped them with local artists," King said. "We organized what we call a very diverse show that will be highlighting each artist's talents for the city to actually get to see."
One artist who died recently, J.J. Baldwin, will be memorialized, King said.
The festival also will feature car shows from Cruis'n Angels Car Club and the Prophecy DeTejas Car Club.
King said it was a challenge to get such diverse groups together.
"I had some yeses and some noes, but at the end of the day, there's a lot of very good people who want to see change and want to see people come together as one. These people come right off the top and just said yes," he said. "We're going to have a lot of groups out that day, and it's just the beginning."
King said he plans similar festivals in Tulsa and Oklahoma City within the year.
"We're going to take local and group them with local bands," he said. "Eventually, we're going to come back and have a big extravaganza with all the artists in each city. We have some other shows that are diverse as well, such as a dance competition."
If you go
WHAT: Oklahoma Xpeerience Fall Concert Music Festival.
WHEN: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE:Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free.
